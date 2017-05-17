The big banks should be paying the cost of their implicit and explicit insurance guarantees from taxpayers. But it would be a lot easier if we just told everyone that this is exactly what we're doing, not dressing it up in some notions of fairness. It's insurance, pay up Matey.
Scott Morrison Channels Willy Sutton - Tax The Banks Because That's Where The Money Is
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 2:02 AM
