This week's Android Circuit includes Samsung balancing specs and battery life, the Galaxy S8's two types of storage, thoughts on the Pixel XL, how Microsoft exploits Android, the Note 7 returns to South Korean stores, Google getting ready to disrupt Android, and The Sims returns to your mobile.
Android Circuit: Galaxy S8's LatestProblems, The Note 7 Returns, How MicrosoftExploits Android
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 4:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment