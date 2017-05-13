Trump's China trade policy is make a lot of noise, issue bloodcurdling threats like punitive tariffs, then negotiate mild changes, declare winning bigly and now's the time for the victory lap. Maybe the base will lap it up but it's not going to make much difference to the US economy.
Trump's China Trade Strategy Becomes Clearer - Concessions On Beef, Win Bigly, Do Victory Lap
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat May 13, 2017 10:02 AM
