The Philippines will reportedly spend $167 billion on infrastructure under Duterte. High-interest loans from China would balloon Philippine debt to unsupportable levels. But Chinese companies, and Duterte allies, will likely benefit with hundreds of millions in revenues from the odious debt deals.
New Philippine Debt of $167 Billion Could Balloon To $452 Billion: China Will Benefit
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 6:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment