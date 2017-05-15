Newsvine

Opec Extends Production Cuts - No Matter, Fracking Makes It A Contestable Monopoly Now

    Technological change means that Opec has lost much of its market power. Or perhaps, more accurately, it's ability to exercise it as fracking has made the cartel contestable. Thus Opec can restrict production to change prices at the margin but not substantially--and we can stop worrying about Opec.

