A leaked document details Chinese investment plans in Pakistan, including surveillance, command centers, and joint Chinese operations to combat terrorism. Judging by the document, China's involvement will hurt democracy, diversity, human rights, and the sovereign independence of Pakistan.
China Will Suppress Terrorism, Diversity, And Democracy In Pakistan: Leaked Document
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 7:02 PM
