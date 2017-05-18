It might not be the most edifying of sights, the capitalism which causes Walmart and Amazon to scramble for the profits to be made from us. But that they must scramble and compete, the market part of free market capitalism, is what makes all of us so much, and ever, richer.
Walmart V Amazon Online - We Consumers Win, Whatever Happens To The Waltons And Jeff Bezos
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 10:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment