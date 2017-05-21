Stand Your Ground laws are supposed to shield people who use guns for defense against prosecutors who put them on trial and say they could have instead retreated. North Carolina has such a law, but it is undermined by the recent murder conviction of a bystander who fired in defense.
You Can Get Charged With Murder For Defensive Gun Use -- Even In A 'Stand Your Ground' State
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun May 21, 2017 7:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment