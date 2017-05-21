Newsvine

promotionsindy

promotionsindy does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 216 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

You Can Get Charged With Murder For Defensive Gun Use -- Even In A 'Stand Your Ground' State

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by promotionsindy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Sun May 21, 2017 7:02 AM
    Discuss:

    Stand Your Ground laws are supposed to shield people who use guns for defense against prosecutors who put them on trial and say they could have instead retreated. North Carolina has such a law, but it is undermined by the recent murder conviction of a bystander who fired in defense.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor