A heavenly hideout nestled in the rugged karst landscape of the Val d'Enfer (Hell's Valley), the setting of Jean Cocteau cult 1960 movie Testament of Orpheus, the very smart 5-star Baumanière Hotel is a well-kept secret among A-listers including Johnny Depp, Hugh Grant and even Queen Elizabeth.
The Perfect Provence Hideaway Off The Beaten Track: Baumanière Hotel In The South Of France
