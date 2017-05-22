Newsvine

promotionsindy

promotionsindy does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 246 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

North Carolina Poised To Reform Welfare Programs To Protect Truly Needy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by promotionsindy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 1:02 PM
    Discuss:

    North Carolina has one of the most expansive eligibility levels in the nation for food stamps and is an outlier in the Southeast. But the state is moving toward reforming their costly welfare expansions. All of these reforms are important as they protect limited resources for truly needy citizens.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor