In other organizations, Urias would work out his issues while pitching in a major league rotation. As long as the Dodgers have more starters than they know what to do with men will shuffle between the active roster, the 10-day disabled list, and in Urias' case, the Pacific Coast League. #Depth
Dodgers Emailbag: Brett Eibner Is A Major League Pitcher But Julio Urias Is Not
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 11:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment