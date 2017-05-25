Philippine President Duterte announced martial law in Mindanao. He has proposed multiple measures that are contrary to the Philippine Constitution, including recent threats to cancel local elections nationwide, and extend martial law beyond the 60-day maximum.Revoke martial law and impeach Duterte.
Duterte Is The Philippines' Greatest Threat: Congress Should Cancel His Martial Law
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 9:04 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment