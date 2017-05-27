Newsvine

promotionsindy

promotionsindy does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 363 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

This Week In WWE Biz: John Cena Effect, Brock Lesnar Vs. Bray Watt?, Randy Orton Hiatus, More

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by promotionsindy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 3:02 AM
    Discuss:

    WWE struggling without John Cena, plus Randy Orton's hiatus, plans for Brock Lesnar, how Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt figure in, when Braun Strowman will return, Shinsuke Nakamura the Money in the Bank favorite, Jinder Mahal's push, the latest on "Broken" Matt Hardy and more.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor