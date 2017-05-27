WWE struggling without John Cena, plus Randy Orton's hiatus, plans for Brock Lesnar, how Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt figure in, when Braun Strowman will return, Shinsuke Nakamura the Money in the Bank favorite, Jinder Mahal's push, the latest on "Broken" Matt Hardy and more.
This Week In WWE Biz: John Cena Effect, Brock Lesnar Vs. Bray Watt?, Randy Orton Hiatus, More
