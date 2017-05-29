I was inspired to design Cyclas for the multi-faceted woman, who has a good work-life balance and their lifestyle of fashion choices. The number of women entrepreneurs in Tokyo is growing, and they have made their businesses successful in various industries," Keiko Onose, founder of Cyclas
Keiko Onose Was Inspired To Launch The Secret Closet And Cyclas For Tokyo's Female Entrepreneurs
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 8:02 AM
