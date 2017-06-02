Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has built a plane that's even bigger and more ridiculous-looking than Hughes' legendary failure, the Spruce Goose. But don't laugh. Stratolaunch uses proven technologies and has a real, viable market opportunity. Neither was true in the case of the Spruce Goose.
A High Flyer Or An Ego-Driven Indulgence? Paul Allen's Stratolaunch Is No Spruce Goose
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 9:27 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment