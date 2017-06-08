It's entirely true that Uber is being very cute over the manner in which it is structured but it cannot be true that Uber isn't "paying" VAT simply because a supplier never does, they can only be a collector of it charged to consumers, the people who really pay a consumption tax.
Reuters' Tom Bergin Wrong Again - Uber Does Not Avoid VAT, Rather It Does Not Charge VAT
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 1:14 AM
