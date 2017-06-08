Newsvine

promotionsindy

promotionsindy does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 644 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

Reuters' Tom Bergin Wrong Again - Uber Does Not Avoid VAT, Rather It Does Not Charge VAT

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by promotionsindy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 1:14 AM
    Discuss:

    It's entirely true that Uber is being very cute over the manner in which it is structured but it cannot be true that Uber isn't "paying" VAT simply because a supplier never does, they can only be a collector of it charged to consumers, the people who really pay a consumption tax.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor